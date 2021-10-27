ZSIC told to stop stealing from civil servants

ZSIC STEALING FROM CIVIL SERVANTS

Allow me space in your good publications. Please hide my details.

I wish to register my complaint against ZSIC mongu in conjunction with their lusaka head office. These people are simply thieves.

I entered into a policy of saving money. When it showed on the payslip it showed an additional policy. They called it whole life. I made a lot of noise but it appeared like that is what the mongu ZSIC manager enjoys. I finally managed to get my money when i travelled to lusaka and camped there. It was far less than actual money stollen. I canceled both.

To my surprise ZSIC re_appeared on my payslip. I visited mongu and told them to remove without my involvement just as they got there. They did not listen and continued for years. October being the last. Again, they resist paying me.

I have learnt they have done this to many civil servants in western province.

It appears they work with unknown stakeholders to produce fake documents, this should be investigated. I will not rest untill all relevant offices to fight this evil. At the centre if it is the manager and a lady(will name in next publication)

As civil servants, we are facing challenges which our able government will try to solve. Why should zsic add more. Human resource officer benefit a lot from this.

